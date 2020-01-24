DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will start in the 69th NBA All-Star Game, the NBA announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Slovenian will become the youngest European-born player to start an All-Star Game, and joins other Western Conference starters LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Dončić is only the third Maverick to start in an All-Star game, behind Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996). Nowitzki started as a replacement for an injured player twice. Dončić is the 31st All-Star in Mavericks history.

Dončić leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season and has also recorded a league-high 33 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Fans accounted for 50% of the vote to decide who the starters on each team would be, while votes from current NBA players and a media panel accounted for 25% each.

Eastern Conference starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam and Trae Young.

