'Probably one of the best passes I made' | Doncic wins NBA's Assist of Year with incredible pass vs. Pacers

Doncic was trapped in the corner, then jumped into the air and fired a one-handed laser to the opposite corner to a wide open Jaden Hardy.

DALLAS — There was plenty Luka magic last season, but one moment shined above most in the eyes of NBA fans.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was awarded the NBA Fan Favorite Assist of the Year for a pass he made in March against the Indiana Pacers. Late in the third quarter, up 83-69, Doncic was trapped in the corner after fumbling an entry pass to the post.

Doncic was facing two defenders in the corner by the Pacers bench, suddenly hopped into the air, reared back the ball with one hand and fired a laser to the opposite corner, where rookie Jaden Hardy was waiting all alone to receive the pass.

To date, the NBA's video of this pass has more than 6 million views (combining the broadcast version and the close-up version). Watch the play here:

"Probably one of the best passes I made," Doncic said of the pass. "I'm just glad it went through."

LeBron James commented on the pass, calling it "simply insane."

Doncic was named to the All-NBA First-Team for the fourth consecutive season, tying Dirk Nowitzki for the most in Mavs history. Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists last season.