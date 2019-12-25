DALLAS — Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has the heart of a champion.

"I play my heart out. It's in my blood," Brunson said.

The son of former Chicago Bull Rick Brunson, Jalen spent his teenage years in Illinois, leading Stevenson High School to a state title in 2015. The following year, he won a national championship at Villanova. Two years later, he won another.

Along with that leadership and that winning pedigree, the Mavs rely on Brunson’s energy and inspired play.

Perhaps, no game was more inspired than the night of December 4th.

"I just got hot," he said.

That night, Brunson scored 14 points in the 4th quarter, leading the Mavs to a comeback win over Minnesota.

In a post-game interview, Brunson was asked if he was feeling something a little extra special that night.

"The spirit of Nathan Halterman," Brunson said.

Nathan Halterman was the team manager at Stevenson High School.

He and Brunson became pals.

"He just brought joy and laughter to the team," Brunson said. "He just enjoyed every moment he was around us. And so did we."

Halterman had muscular dystrophy, but he also had a love for sports.

"He puts a different perspective on life for me," Brunson said. "Made my problems seem smaller than anyone else's."

Last month, Halterman passed away at the age of 22.

"The first time I saw him since high school was last year in Charlotte. I didn't think that would be the last time I saw him. He was always one of my biggest fans," Brunson said.

He knew Halterman was with him on Dec. 4.

"I knew [Halterman] was watching over me. It wasn't just that night. It's been every night since then. He continues to be that guardian angel that I have."

More on WFAA: