Jalen Brunson intends to sign with Knicks, according to multiple reports

The Dallas Mavericks did have Brunson's "Bird Rights," meaning the front office could exceed the salary cap and give him a five-year, $175.45 million contract.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks Jalen Brunson intends to sign with the New York Knicks, according to reports on Thursday from ESPN's Marc Stein and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The New Jersey native guard was an unrestricted free agent this summer and had the ability to sign with any team in the offseason.

While the exact number hasn't been confirmed yet, multiple reports say his deal with the Knicks will be a four-year deal in excess of $100 million.

The Dallas Mavericks did have Brunson's "Bird Rights," meaning the front office could exceed the salary cap and give him a five-year, $175.45 million contract with a $30.25 million first-year salary.

Jalen Brunson was coming off the best season of his career, which has been entirely with the Mavs.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Brunson averaged 16.3 points per game, 4.8 assists per game and 3.9 rebounds per game. In the 2022 postseason, Brunson averaged 21.6 points per game, 3.7 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.