Warriors take commanding 3-0 series lead over Mavs with 109-100 win in Dallas

DALLAS — Never in NBA history has a team come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

That’s where the Dallas Mavericks find themselves after the visiting Golden State Warriors won Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, 109-100.

It was the Mavericks first home loss of the postseason with Luka Doncic on the floor.

But, the home crowd was mostly quiet and detached as the soul-crushing Warriors hit big shot after big shot.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, including a jaw-dropping dunk on Luka Doncic.

The Mavs 23-year-old superstar scored a game-high 40 points, while Jalen Brunson added 20 points and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 26 off the bench.

However, Mavs wingman Reggie Bullock shot 0 for 10 from the field including 0 for 7 from beyond the arc. Maxi Kleber shot 0 for 5 as his confidence shooting the ball has taken a hit this series.

The Mavs live and die by the three-pointer and the woes continued. They shot 29% from 3PT on Sunday night in Game 3 on 40% shooting from the field.

The odds of coming back from down 3-0 to a team riddled with Hall of Famers are borderline nonexistent.