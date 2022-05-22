Warriors take commanding 3-0 series lead over Mavs with 109-100 win in Dallas

DALLAS — Never in NBA history has a team come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.
That’s where the Dallas Mavericks find themselves after the visiting Golden State Warriors won Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, 109-100.
It was the Mavericks first home loss of the postseason with Luka Doncic on the floor.
But, the home crowd was mostly quiet and detached as the soul-crushing Warriors hit big shot after big shot.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, including a jaw-dropping dunk on Luka Doncic.
The Mavs 23-year-old superstar scored a game-high 40 points, while Jalen Brunson added 20 points and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 26 off the bench.
However, Mavs wingman Reggie Bullock shot 0 for 10 from the field including 0 for 7 from beyond the arc. Maxi Kleber shot 0 for 5 as his confidence shooting the ball has taken a hit this series.
The Mavs live and die by the three-pointer and the woes continued. They shot 29% from 3PT on Sunday night in Game 3 on 40% shooting from the field.
The odds of coming back from down 3-0 to a team riddled with Hall of Famers are borderline nonexistent.
They’ll try to do the impossible — win four straight against the Warriors — starting with Game 4 in Dallas on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.