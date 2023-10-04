Doncic, Kidd and Mavs talk on-court issues, offseason moves in final interviews for 2022-23 season

"Something has got to change for sure," Luka Doncic said to the media after the team's final game of the 2022-23 season on Sunday.

DALLAS — After a disappointing end to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks players and coaches reflected on what went wrong throughout the year and what this offseason will look like in their end-of-season interviews.

The San Antonio Spurs sent Dallas into an offseason of uncertainty with a 138-117 victory over the Mavericks in a meaningless, reserve-filled finale Sunday.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and four other regulars were out for Dallas, which is being investigated by the NBA for similar roster decisions two days earlier against Chicago.

Doncic still spoke to the media after Sunday's game, getting into a bit of a back-and-forth with ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon brought up a recent comment from Mavs governor Mark Cuban, who said he believes Dallas has to earn Doncic's loyalty in order for him to spend his entire career in Dallas.

MacMahon also recently reported his team sources said Doncic could be motivated to request a trade in the 2024 offseason if the Mavs don't make "significant progress" by that point.

"Yeah, I mean, I saw the report," Doncic said. "I don't know who... somebody said I was going to request a trade. It was funny, you know, because I didn't know that was true. I didn't say it."

Doncic then made a sarcastic comment about what "sources say," which caused some of the people in the room to laugh.

MacMahon then made clear to Doncic that it was about what could potentially happen.

"I know what you're saying, but I'm happy here, so there's nothing to worry about," Doncic said.

The biggest question for Dallas this summer is whether All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will return after coming in on an expiring contract in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn.

Doncic said he wants to continue playing with Irving and that it's going to take time for them to mesh. He called Irving a great player and a great person.

"Chemistry, relationship, it's not going to happen in a day or a week," Doncic said. "So it's a building process. But I would like to, yeah. I think it's a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, look at the results we were having. I wish he can still be here."

While Irving didn't speak after the end of the season Sunday, Tim Hardaway Jr. echoed what Doncic had to say about their new teammate, saying, "We for sure want him back."

"He did an absolutely tremendous job of encouraging us while we were all on the floor together with him," Hardaway Jr. said. "To go out there and play hard. Be aggressive on both ends of the floor. We followed."

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said his working relationship with Irving is great and there are more people than just Doncic and Irving that need to be held accountable for their play together.

"I've said this before, [Irving] is at peace," Kidd said. "He likes it here. He's really enjoyed his time. Everything we've done is to show this is a great city, a great organization and now it's time to continue the process of winning a championship."

The Mavs were in the middle of the playoff race when they created the first pair of All-Star starters in franchise history, but Doncic and Irving were just 5-11 together with both missing multiple games because of injuries.

Dallas won its first two games with Irving but went 7-18 the rest of the way, missing the playoffs for the first time since Doncic's rookie year in 2018-19 after reaching the West finals last season.

Hardaway Jr. said giving up 30-40 points in certain quarters throughout the second half of the season really hurt them down the stretch, and that is something that has to be improved moving forward.

"Stuff doesn't just work overnight for many," Hardaway Jr. said.

Kidd brought up his trade to Dallas in February 2008, saying it took years to make the right moves and trades before the team won the championship in 2011.

"When you're building a championship team, you have to be patient," Kidd said. It doesn't happen overnight. Success doesn't come with one trade. It takes a couple of seasons. We're not happy with the way things finished. But we promise that we will continue to work and push forward. We'll get better."

Mavs forward Josh Green said it was an adjustment for him playing with two ballhandlers and stars in Doncic and Irving. However, he said it was his responsibility to make it work better toward the end of the season.

"It's a hard situation," Green said. "They are two of the best players in the world, so you can't complain about who you're playing with. It's just making sure that it can work. It's definitely challenging. It has nothing to do with them. Like I've said before, it's for me to figure out what I need to do and still be the same and have the same aggressiveness that I did."

Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy led Dallas in scoring on Sunday with 25 points. He said early in the year, he credits former Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie (who were a part of the Irving trade with Brooklyn) as giving him the most support.

"Those are the guys I talked to a lot," Hardy said. "They always gave me confidence."

However, Hardy said since that midseason trade happened, Irving has since been his biggest supporter who has been giving him a lot of tips on the court.

"Kyrie is one of the guys I've talked to the most," Hardy said. "When we're in the gym, just trying to watch what he does, his daily routines, how he takes care of his body. He's always in my ear. I appreciate that from him"

After injuring his hamstring on Dec. 12, Maxi Kleber was forced to miss 35 straight games after surgery before returning on Feb. 28. The Mavs big man said it was tough coming back midway through the season while also trying to get acclimated with his new teammates.

"It's part of the game," Kleber said. "You can't control everything. I just did my best trying to rehab and come back as soon as possible."

Kleber took some time during his end-of-season interview to praise Hardy and the progress he made through the season. Hardy's best stretch during the regular season came in March when he averaged 15.6 points per game over 11 games.

"He's an amazing talent," Kleber said. "He's shown it from the first day, in my opinion. Just the consistency with which he can attack the paint and find a way to finish will help a lot. He's going to have a great summer and come back even stronger next year."

Dallas was in an uphill battle for the last play-in berth in the West entering Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. The team needed to win Friday and Sunday and hope that Oklahoma City would lose to Memphis on Sunday — just to get the No. 10 spot and still need two more road wins in play-in games to make it to a Round 1 series against Denver.

Not making the play-in tournament this season helps Dallas’ chances of claiming no worse than the No. 10 pick in this summer’s draft. If the Mavs’ pick is between No. 1 and No. 10, Dallas keeps it. If it is No. 11 or deeper in the draft, it conveys to New York as part of the compensation agreed to in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.

Doncic said Sunday that some improvements need to be made this offseason.

"Something has got to change for sure," Doncic said. "I mean last year, we went to the Western Conference Finals. We were having fun. I always talk about the chemistry we had was great, but something has got to change for sure."

Kleber also acknowledged some changes to the roster could be happening soon, but that's part of the "business" of the NBA.

"At the end of the day, it's still a business, so there will be business decisions made," Kleber said. "That's kind of out of the control of a player, but obviously, you just focus on what you can do. I think for me, personally, I'm going to take some days to reflect and going to have meetings with the coaching staff, with the strength coach. What I want to do this summer. What I want to focus on."

Hardy said he's ready to start focusing on his own game throughout the summer.