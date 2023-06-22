Mavs trade for Kings' No. 24 pick, select Olivier-Maxence Prosper out of Marquette

Dallas jumped back into the draft on Thursday and got a 20-year-old forward from Marquette.

DALLAS — The Mavs weren't finished just yet in the NBA Draft.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded back into the first round of Thursday night's draft and selected Olivier-Maxence Prosper out of Marquette with the No. 24 pick from the Sacramento Kings.

Earlier in the round, the Mavs traded their No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th pick and a Traded Player Exception (TPE). The $17 million exception was received after dumping Bertans' expensive contract.

The Mavs reportedly used that TPE to acquire the No. 24 pick and Richaun Holmes from the Kings.

With the Thunder's 12th pick, the Mavs selected 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II out of Duke.

Who is Olivier-Maxence Prosper

The 6-foot-8 power forward is from Montreal, Canada and played college basketball at Clemson and most recently Marquette.

He played three years at Marquette before entering Thursday's NBA Draft. In his junior year, he averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.