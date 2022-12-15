Dallas Mavs F Maxi Kleber tears hamstring, no timetable for return

The news of Kleber's injury comes after Dallas' 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber did not play in that game.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber suffered a tear in his right hamstring during Tuesday's practice, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the team said treatment options are being considered and there was not a timetable for his return at this time.

Kleber has averaged 6.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 1.0 block per game through 22 games played. Kleber serves as a formidable three-point shooter and defensive player off the bench for Dallas.

Kleber has been shooting 48% from beyond the three-point line in the month of December (12-for-25 in six games) thus far.

