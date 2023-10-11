Report: Mavs star Kyrie Irving signs endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear company ANTA

Irving previously had a partnership with Nike, but it ended in December 2022 following his suspension over a controversial tweet.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A new Kyrie Irving shoe could soon be available.

The Dallas Mavericks star, who recently re-signed with the team at the start of the free agency period, has signed a new endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear company ANTA, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is for five years and includes the position of chief creative officer that allows Irving to recruit and sign other endorsers, Charania reports.

Other endorsers of ANTA include NBA players Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, according to the company's website.

The ANTA brand was created in 1991 and describes itself as the "leading sportswear company in China," the company's website states. Sporting brands such as Fila and Wilson are a part of ANTA's portfolio.

The move comes about seven months after Irving's partnership with Nike came to an end following the star guard's suspension while with the Brooklyn Nets. He was suspended in November 2022 after a controversial tweet that contained a link to a film that had antisemitic material.

Irving's partnership with Nike ended as the company was about to release his latest signature shoe, the Kyrie 8. Irving had been with Nike since 2011.

Now, it appears Irving will have another chance to launch a signature shoe with his name but this time as a member of the Mavs.