DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks start the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in a highly-anticipated rematch against the Phoenix Suns.

This comes after Luka Doncic torched the Suns, leading the Mavs back from a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conference Semifinals to win in seven games, and starting what seems to be a heated rivalry with the Devin Booker-led team.

With the new season comes new names and faces, as the Mavs brought in a few players: most recently Doncic's former Real Madrid teammate, Facundo Campazzo, former Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood, second-stint Maverick JaVale McGee (played for Dallas in 2015-16), rookie Jaden Hardy, and others.

There will also be some faces missing from the Mavericks this season that fans are used to seeing: most notably guard Jalen Brunson, who signed this summer with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal. The NBA, however, is investigating the Knicks for tampering in relation to the Brunson deal, which was reported in August and has yet to yield results.

Meet the 2022-23 Dallas Mavericks

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Dallas Mavericks roster:

Guards

Luka Doncic

Spencer Dinwiddie

Facundo Campazzo

Frank Ntilikina

Theo Pinson

Josh Green

Jaden Hardy

Forwards

Davis Bertans

Reggie Bullock

Dorian Finney-Smith

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Maxi Kleber

Centers

Christian Wood

Dwight Powell

JaVale McGee

Top Dallas Mavericks storylines to watch

Luka for MVP? The oddsmakers think so.

This marks the third season in a row that Doncic has been the odds-on favorite to win the league's most valuable player award entering the season, despite not winning the award the past two seasons.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Oddmakers have Jokić with the fifth-best chance to secure that third in a row, listed behind Doncic, Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Dirk Nowitzki statue to be unveiled outside AAC on Christmas Day

The Mavs announced that a statue of Dirk Nowitzki will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day outside of the AAC. Nowitzki Way will be closed to traffic, where the outside general public will have the opportunity to celebrate this landmark Maverick milestone, team officials said in a press release.

The Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and fans in attendance for the game may show up early at 10 a.m. to watch the statue unveiling from inside the AAC on the jumbotron.

A live stream of the ceremony will also be available on mavs.com.

Here are the 10 'must-see' Mavs games this season

Dallas is scheduled to play 30 nationally televised games, including 10 on ESPN, nine on NBA TV, seven on TNT and four on ABC.

Eighty-two games are quite a bit to comb through, so we broke down the 10 biggest games on the calendar to circle. Check out those 10 "must-sees" here on WFAA.

Possible new Mavs jersey leaks online: What do you think?

Dallas Mavericks fans on Twitter have been debating what they think about a potential new team jersey that was linked online.

The Mavs wear many different jerseys every season that includes a City Edition, an Icon Edition and a Hardwood Classic Edition.

Tuesday morning, a photo of a potential new team jersey started causing speculation that the Mavs will be wearing it next season. Here is a look at the new jersey causing a stir for MFFLs online.

2022-23 Dallas Mavericks schedule

Dallas' home opener will be the following game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 22.

For a look at the entire 2022-23 Dallas Mavericks schedule, click here.

How to watch Dallas Mavs games

For games not nationally-televised, Mavs fans will be able to watch on the Bally Sports+ for $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually. The service also airs Dallas Stars games. For more information on Bally Sports+, click here.

To watch a Dallas Mavericks game in person, you can purchase tickets on the team's website here.