Need a place to watch the Mavs games in round 2? Check out these watch parties in Dallas.

There are watch parties scheduled in Dallas for games one and two, as well as pre-game festivities for games three and four at home.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. It is the first time the Mavs have advanced past the first round since 2011, when the team won the championship.

The No. 1 seeded Suns hold the homecourt advantage, so they're hosting the first two games of the series. Even though Dallas won't host a playoff game in the series until games three and four, there are watch parties in place for MFFL fans to cheer on the Mavericks for the first two games.

Here is the information on those watch parties:

Game 1 (May 2): The Factory in Deep Ellum, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 (May 4): American Airlines Center, doors open at 8 p.m. Admission and parking (Lexus Garage) are both free



As mentioned before, Dallas will host Phoenix for games three and four, but there are still pre-game festivities for Mavs fans to enjoy:

Game 3 (May 6): Party on the Plaza – starts at 6:30 p.m. Want to attend all round 2 home games for free? You can audition with full face paint, Mavs swag, and ManiAAC-level energy on the South Plaza with Chris Arnold and the ManiAACs! The 20 best MFFLs will be selected for our Rowdy, Proud, and Loud section.

Game 4 (May 8): Party on the Plaza – starts at 12:30 p.m.