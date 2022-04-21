Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz Game 3 won't be available to many North Texas TVs. Here's why.

The game is scheduled to air on NBA TV and Bally Sports, but many North Texans won't be able to see it. WFAA breaks down why this is the case.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST.

The game will air on the following networks:

For many residents in North Texas, however, will struggle to find the game on TV. Here's why.

Why can't I find the Dallas Mavericks game on TV?

The game is being aired nationally on NBA TV, but even if you pay for the streaming service, it will black out the game for users located in North Texas because it's being broadcasted regionally.

This is where the problem comes in. The reason why NBA TV blacks out the game for Dallas-area customers is because it's also aired on the other four channels listed above. In North Texas, the game will be available on Bally Sports Southwest.

However, Bally Sports Southwest is not available for some TV providers, including Dish, YouTubeTV, and other streaming providers.

When you click the "watch" button on the top right-hand corner of the website, you'll be prompted to enter your TV provider credentials. Some of the more popular options listed are Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Cox, SuddenLink, etc.

So, the only way you'll be able to watch the Mavericks game in the Dallas area is if you are a customer of a TV provider that carries Bally Sports Southwest.