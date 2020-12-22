Dallas Mavericks will start the regular season without any fans in American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks said they won't have fans present for games at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

That message was sent in an email to season ticket holders.

"The health and safety of Dallas Mavericks fans, players, and employees remains the organization’s top priority. After careful consideration and in collaboration with the NBA, American Airlines Center, and Dallas County public health officials, the Mavs plan to start the 2020-21 regular season without fans," the team said in a statement.

The team added that there was no timetable for fans attending games.

The Mavericks will tip off the regular season on Wednesday evening in Phoenix against the Suns, then will travel to Los Angeles for a Christmas Day game against the defending champions the Lakers.

The Mavericks finish their road trip with a game against the Clippers on Dec. 27, before returning home to face off against the Hornets in Dallas on Dec. 30.

The team had previously announced that there would be no fans for their preseason games.

The NBA is handling the 2020-2021 season differently than how it worked with "the bubble" over the summer.

Teams are training at home and traveling the country to play each other. The Toronto Raptors have moved to Tampa for the season.

The NBA released its coronavirus protocols in early December, saying teams could face fines for violations, players or teams may have to quarantine, and the league may conduct unannounced inspections of the teams' facilities.

Players and staff are being tested daily.