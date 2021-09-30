Mavericks will require vaccine or proof of negative COVID-19 test for fans at AAC

The Mavericks will also require all fans 2 and older to wear a mask inside the arena, regardless of their vaccination status.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans attending their games at the American Airlines Center this season.

The club announced the new policy Thursday.

The policy applies to anyone 12 and older. Fans under the age of 12 who are sitting within 15 feet of the court will have to show proof of a COVID-19 rapid test within 48 hours of attending the game. Children under 12 aren't yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mavericks during the playoffs in May did not require proof of vaccination or a negative test, though they did require masks to be worn at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks joined the NBA's Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in requiring vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests from fans this season.

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated, though all team staffers are required to get the vaccine.

Locally, the Cowboys, Rangers and Stars do not currently have a vaccine requirement in place.