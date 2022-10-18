Luka Doncic enters 2022-23 season as odds-on favorite for NBA MVP

The Mavericks start the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in a highly-anticipated rematch against the Phoenix Suns.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Fresh off leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals last season, star guard Luka Doncic has entered the 2022-23 season as the betting favorite to win NBA MVP.

This marks the third season in a row that Doncic has been the odds-on favorite to win the league's most valuable player award entering the season, despite not winning the award the past two seasons.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Oddmakers have Jokić with the fifth-best chance to secure that third in a row, listed behind Doncic, Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Doncic led the Mavericks much deeper into the playoffs than pundits expected, thanks to his 31.7 points per game, 6.4 assists per game and 9.8 rebounds per game. After going down 3-2 against the Western Conference's top-seeded Phoenix Suns, Doncic had back-to-back 30-plus-point performances to bring the Mavericks back.

Dallas lost 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champion, Golden State Warriors, despite two 40-point Doncic performances.

Over the summer, Doncic dominated in FIBA EuroBasket for Slovenia, where he posted a three-game stretch of 36, 47, and 35 points.

The Mavericks start the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in a highly-anticipated rematch against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas' home opener will be the following game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 22.