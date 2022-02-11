Kristaps Porzingis went to grab a sandwich at a Dallas restaurant. He left with a new team

According to a witness, Porzingis learned he was traded while waiting in line at East Hampton Sandwich Co. in University Park

DALLAS — Imagine this. You're on your lunch break, and you just wanted to order a nice, hardy sandwich at your local joint.

But instead of chips, the sandwich came with a side of a new job.

Well, that's exactly what happened to former Dallas Mavericks player Kristaps Porzingis this week.

Just before the 2 p.m. NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the 7-foot-3 forward found out that he had been traded to the Washington Wizards.

And he apparently learned about it while waiting in line to order food at East Hampton Sandwich Co. near SMU in Dallas, at least according to one basketball fan who just happened to be standing behind Porzingis in line.

"He got a phone call and just ran outside and got in his car," Jake Derichsweiler told WFAA. "I was right behind him in line, so we just stepped up and the cashier were like, 'Was that Porzingis?' Being a basketball fan myself, I was keeping up with the trade deadline all day. So, I was like, 'He may have just gotten traded.'"

Like much of the NBA world, fans were keeping tabs on the trade deadline throughout Thursday on social media sites like Twitter, which is how Derichsweiler found out about the news.

"Sure enough, we sat down after ordering and saw on Twitter that he got traded," Derichsweiler said.

After seemingly receiving the news himself, Derichsweiler said Porzingis came back into the restaurant to order the lunch he'd came for, while staying on the phone. Derichsweiler said the Latvian basketball player appeared to be in good spirits while on his call.

Derichsweiler admits that the photo he snapped of Porzinigis in line at the sandwich shop was a somewhat unflattering photo. The image that the fan shared on Twitter showed the 7-foot-3 player with an unappealing look on his face, as if he were disgusted by the trade news.

"I think it was just an accident," Derichsweiler said, laughing at the moment he caught in frame. "He was just like scratching his nose. It just happened to be a funny face."

Porzingis was sent to the Wizards, along with a second-round draft pick, for guard Spencer Dimwiddie and forward Davis Bertans.

In the end, the Porzingis experiment did not work out long-term in Dallas after he joined the team via a trade from the New York Knicks in January 2019. He quickly signed a lucrative five-year, $158 million contract in July 2019 after being acquired by the Mavs.

In the three years he spent with the team, the Mavs won zero playoff series -- despite the continued hope of Porzingis working well in tandem with superstar Luka Doncic.

Health issues, such as knee injuries, ultimately plagued Porzingis' time in Dallas. This season alone, the forward-center has already missed 21 games due to back tightness, an ankle sprain and chronic knee soreness.

Even with Porzingis out for extended stretches in the 2021-2022 season, the Mavericks sat at a 32-23 record before the trade.

Basketball, like life, can come at you fast.

Derichsweiler summed up his own whirlwind experience with the eleventh hour of the NBA trade deadline perfectly.