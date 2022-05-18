Mavs-Warriors: A look at the history of Dallas vs. Golden State in the playoffs

The Mavericks and Warriors have played in the NBA Playoffs once ... and it did not end up so well for Dallas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors start their series on Wednesday night in the Bay Area for Game 1.

These Luka Doncic-led Mavs and Stephen Curry-led Warriors have not crossed paths in the NBA Playoffs, but the franchises themselves have ... just once.

And it's a moment many Dallas fans have probably blocked from their memories.

Let's rewind to the 2007 playoffs.

Dallas entered the 2007 season coming off the NBA Finals loss to the Miami Heat in 2006.

The Mavericks proceeded to torch the league to become the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 67-15 record. Dirk Nowitzki won the NBA MVP Award in 2007, and all roads pointed to an NBA Finals return.

Then, Dallas played the Golden State Warriors, led by Baron Davis and coach Don Nelson, the former Mavericks coach.

Dubbed the "We Believe" Warriors, the No. 8 seed stunned the Mavericks and upset them in six games.

Golden State started out strong on the road, upsetting Dallas 97-85 in the American Airlines Center. Dallas would not lie down, however, and tied the series 1-1 after a dominant 112-99 win.

The series took a massive turn in favor for Golden State when the series went to Oakland for games three and four. Davis and Jason Richardson combined for 54 points en route to a dominant 109-91 Game 3 Warriors win. Golden State coupled that performance with another win in Game 4 to take a demanding 3-1 series lead.

Dallas handled business at home in Game 5, but the series was locked up in Game 6 back in Oakland, which proved to be a fortress for the Warriors. Golden State entered halftime of Game 6 with a 50-48 lead, but pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavs 36-15.

The "We Believe" Warriors became just the third No. 8 seed team in NBA history to upset a No. 1 seed. But those Warriors and Mavericks would go on to very different trajectories.

The Warriors never made the playoffs again until the Steph Curry era in 2013.

The Mavs, however, continued to make the playoffs year in and year out, including the 2011 NBA Finals run.