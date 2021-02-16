Dallas Mavericks game Wednesday postponed amid widespread power outages

This postponement is due to the state emergency ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott related to severe weather, according to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons has been postponed, according to owner Mark Cuban.

The Dallas Stars postponed both the team's games on Monday and Tuesday due to the prolonged power crisis in Texas, centered around the brutal winter weather.

Wintry precipitation will start to spread for the western parts of North Texas Tuesday afternoon. This will move into D-FW in the evening hours and last into the day Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday night.

Areas north of Dallas-Fort Worth will have the best chance at seeing just snow, with totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches. Totals of 6 inches or more are possible for areas along the Red River.

It is not known if or when this game will be made up.