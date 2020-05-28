1,100 Dallas Mavericks game day staffers have been waiting to go to work for more than two months

“I have a certificate that says I’m a crowd manager. Because of COVID-19, I don’t have any crowds to manage,” said Sue Raggas.

DALLAS — When it comes to security she's known throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth sports arena simply as Sue.

“I was able to experience some of the most incredible moments from Oprah to Pacquiao to KAABOO. It’s just been a marvelous trip,” Sue Raggas said.

That's because she spent the past 30 years of her life in the presence of a multitude of celebrities and athletes. Not only working security, but more importantly developing lasting relationships.

“The best way I can describe it is, you know, she's our team mom. She always comes with that energy. She's smiling and that's so important for us on game day, too,” said Cowboys guard Joe Looney.

Two months ago the Dallas Mavericks played their last game before the NBA found itself on lockdown due to the Coronavirus. Make that two months and counting since the last workday for about 1,100 game day staff employees, including Sue Raggas.

But it's been the kindness of others that has made all the difference. Living life on the bare essentials is nothing new for Sue.

“I don’t have a car. I don’t have a computer. I don’t have a smartphone but I do have a dumb phone,” she said.

Sue has a Bachelor of Arts in religion. She has her master's degree from SMU in theology. And yet she works in a totally unrelated field of security.

“When I was a hospital chaplain, a man dying in my arms made me make a wish list. And right before he passed he asked me not to die with the list incomplete,” Sue explained.

The first item on the list: be around the Dallas Cowboys, who she had never met.

“One day, I walked out the door and I run into Tom Landry,” Sue said. “Thirty-three years later I’m still with the Cowboys.”

It was Landry himself who once said, “People striving, being knocked down and coming back, that is what builds character in a man.”

Maybe, just maybe, words we can all take heed and find promise.