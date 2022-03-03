Dallas Mavericks doing away with mask policy at American Airlines Center

That new policy takes effect for Thursday night's game between the Mavs and the Golden State Warriors.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks said it is doing away with its mask requirement for fans at the American Airlines Center, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention easing its masking guidance for the country.

That new policy takes effect for Thursday night's game between the Mavs and the Golden State Warriors.

Under the new CDC guidelines, Americans who live in areas where the spread of COVID-19 is low will no longer need to wear masks indoors or in certain low-risk activities. The agency is still advising people wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That's the situation in about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans reside.

Dallas County last week dropped its mask mandate for most of the county; masks will only be required inside jails, long-term care facilities and health care buildings. The county also recently lowered its COVID-19 threat level from "red" to "orange," signifying a moderate community risk for transmission.

Though the masking requirement has been dropped, the Mavericks said that the policy for fans to submit proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.

Those with a compromised immune system or a similar condition will have alternative seating options with fans who are fully vaccinated and/or have tested negative, as requested.

Meanwhile, the Mavs said it will still hold its vaccine clinic at the Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Club, beginning two hours prior to tipoff until halftime, is still available for fans seeking first, second or booster shots. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games.

The Mavs said it will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and make adjustments to the policies, as warranted, with guidance from the CDC, NBA and local officials.

The latest Mavs gameday protocols can be found at mavs.com/checklist.