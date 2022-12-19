Here's how you can vote your Dallas Mavericks for the NBA All-Star game

Since 2010, there have only been two different players to be named to the All-Star Game.

DALLAS — Want to see your favorite Dallas Mavericks in the NBA All-Star game? Have your voice heard and vote them in!

All-Star voting opens on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. CST, and you can submit your votes at mavs.com/allstar, on nba.com or through the NBA app. Fans will account for 50% of the vote, and current NBA players and media will make up 25% each.

There will also be six "three-for-one" days to allow fans' votes to count triple: Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 2.

The NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 26, and reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, announced on Thursday, Feb. 3

The NBA All-Star Game will tip-off on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since 2010, there have only been two Mavericks to be selected to the All-Star Game: Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki.

The voting period closes on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.