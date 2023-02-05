Mavericks, Timberwolves to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be taking their talents to Abu Dhabi next season.

Yep, you read that right ... Abu Dhabi.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) jointly announced Tuesday morning an event called "The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023."

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

“The Dallas Mavericks certainly recognize the importance of globalizing the game of basketball," said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. "For many years, we have enjoyed international players and a growing international fanbase. We are honored to play the game we love for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi and around the world. We appreciate all who have worked so hard to create this exciting opportunity for our team and our fans.”

NBA officials said the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that last year saw the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks play the league’s first games in the Arabian Gulf.

Tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will go on sale at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information by visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi.