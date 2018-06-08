Although there’s no question that Luka Doncic was the more heralded pick, and has a higher ceiling, Dennis Smith, Jr.’s development will be just as important to how quickly the Mavs can turn things around. Last year, he had an exciting season for a rookie, and raised expectations about what he can be, but also struggled in a number of different ways. He ended the season with a 39.5 percent shooting percentage, which is not something you want to see from a score-first point guard, and went through streaks of extreme inconsistency from three-point range. But he was also, by points per game, tied for fourth among rookies and barely behind anybody not named Donovan Mitchell.

The worst-case scenario for Smith, and I’ve seen this before, is that when a really bad team gets a guy with promise, it shines in comparison to everything else but doesn’t come to much as the team gets better. The guy was relatively very good, but got priced out of things as overall talent improved. I don’t think that will be the case with Smith for a lot of reasons. But rookie seasons, unless you’re LeBron James, are just not that predictive of what you’re going to be either way.

The most encouraging sign for Smith is, frankly, his distributing. Smith, who was 19 years old when he was drafted, and had spent only one year at NC State, was in many ways not as well-known as some of the other guys picked in the top 10. The early returns on his passing were not very good – in November, playing nearly 30 minutes a game, he had almost as many turnovers (3.1) as he had assists (3.7). But, he steadily improved as time went on, and over the last two months of the season dished out seven or more assists seven times, and in all but two of those games had three or fewer turnovers. Those are good numbers, and I have to think the Mavs will be pretty happy even if they simply get what he did in March: 18 points, 5.8 assists, 2.5 turnovers, on 42.6 percent shooting and 37 percent from three.

But he does have to get his percentages up. It’s true that his bad shooting numbers over the course of the season have more to do with what he did early on than how he finished. At no point in the season, however, was he really consistent. He shot 39 percent in four games in April, and certainly had some bad ones in March as well. He was all over the place from three, hitting 44.4 percent – on 3.6 shots a game – in December, but 30 percent in January and 24.6 percent in February.

There is no question that Smith has the potential to be a really good player for a long time, and that he gave everybody reason for hope last year. He’s very young, and even next year is not make or break for him. It will, however, be great to see if he can improve on a strong start, and refine his game, and give us a sense of what kind of contributor he can turn out to be. That’s what I’ll be watching to see, for sure.

