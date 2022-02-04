Manu Ginobili reacts to officially becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the four-time NBA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist would be inducted as a member of the class of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili has officially been selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The iconic guard won four titles with the San Antonio Spurs, led Argentina to a shocking Olympic Gold in 2004, revolutionized the game with the eurostep, and changed the perception of the sixth-man role in the NBA.

Ginobili reflected on all of that and more on Saturday afternoon at the AT&T Center, where his number hangs in the rafters. He said the moment that he was confirmed as an inductee was quite special.

"You start playing ball because you love it, because it's fun, because you're there with friends, in my case because it was almost a family mandate," he said. "We were all by the club, and we all played, and we all loved it, and we talked about it, and we just carry on. That passion, that drive to build up, one thing brings to the other one, and now when I thought there were not going to be more surprises after my career was done, you get recognition like this which makes you go back a little bit in time and relive your story, and it's incredible."

As for which part of that story was most special to him, it was hard to choose just one.

"Winning gold with your buddies, representing your country, there's nothing to compare it with, right because it's something that you are not supposed to live, being Argentina. Maybe if you're LeBron James or you're, you know one of the greats in America, in the States you can hope that happens. If you're Argentinian, you don't, you just want to be there, and for us to to have the opportunity to grab gold is something that you can't compare it to," Ginobili said. "But at the same time also, four rings with the Spurs is incredible. Some players go through careers fighting for one, maybe they get one, but we were lucky enough not only to win a championship, but do it consistently, and with a core group of players that were together for the whole ride. So the both things are incredible. And when you go back and you relive those moments, it's amazing that you had the opportunity to do it."

Manu did point to two championships that meant the most to him, the ones that bookended his prime.

"One is 14, because after 13 I may have thought that it was not going to happen again. I was very hurt. I was devastated. I was disappointed, and having come back with mostly the same team, having the opportunity to play against the same team and you know, redeem ourselves and play in such a beautiful way of being part of something that, I still watch highlights and get emotional. So that was a special one. We really needed that one. So not only was it joyful, it was therapeutic. I tell you, we were hurt, and that alleviated many of those aches and painful moments. And then 05 for me was very important now, again, Detroit was a tough, tough contender, went to, Game 7, lot of pressure, the most pressure I felt in my career. But it was my moment of really changing my mind in the sense that I made it when I realized that year: that I belong, that I was gonna do good, that I internally started to feel different right? From all the uncertainties of my rookie season and my second year to say, 'okay, I made it, now I gotta have another role and being respected and being way more of a leader of the team,' and my mindset shifted confidence-wise. I started to walk straighter, looking everybody on the eyes and not feeling like an outsider. Before I was. So those were the two moments that I remember the most."

Known for his wild playing style and competitive nature, Ginobili went from the 57th pick in the 1999 draft to a first-ballot Hall of Famer. he was a two-time NBA All Star and two-time All-NBA selection. Currently, he's assisting with player development for the Spurs, and said his unheralded start with the team lets him tell those young Spurs "the story of the underdog."

"The first two years were a little rough," he said with a smile. "Yeah, it was... it wasn't easy to adapt to having a coach like (Popovich) and having to be a specific part of his game, the way the team played. So to me, I guess, two years or a year and a half when I started to feel more appreciated for what I brought to the game, but at the beginning was quite tight. But then, you guys know the story that we both started to respect the other one and appreciated what their true mission and goals were, and why I was playing like that, and why he was coaching me like that, and we started to do compromises, make compromises and then it became great. So yeah, it wasn't like a red carpet and we all knew it was going to be a 16 year love story, it wasn't. So you know, I guess that background helped me to tell the younger guys a different story. The story of the underdog coming and starting from scratch, and having to earn everybody's trust and respect, because nothing, not much was expected from me from the 57th pick. So yeah, I guess I got a story to tell."

“The first two years were a little rough,” Manu Ginobili laughs.



“I guess that background helped me to tell the younger guys a different story, the story of the underdog coming in and starting from scratch, and having to earn everybody’s trust and respect.” pic.twitter.com/98vJBkM7eb — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 2, 2022

The Big Three of Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker has won more games than any trio in NBA history, and he was an instrumental part of the Beautiful Game era in San Antonio.

Ginobili's career is full of iconic moments, from slapping a bat out of the air to posterizing Chris Bosh in the Finals to blocking James Harden from behind in the playoffs, to all the big shots and no-look passes in between.

Only seven players in the history of the NBA have played in more playoff games, and he's the 25th leading playoff scorer in league history. The Spurs won 29 of the 40 series he played in. Ginobili retired with regular season totals of 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, and 1,495 made threes.

Nowadays when he's not at the Spurs' practice facility, he's taking his kids to school, sharing meals with his wife and friends in San Antonio, and spending time in Argentina with his family.