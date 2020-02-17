Dozens of celebrities lined the sidelines of the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday night.

Chicago native Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West received a loud roar from the crowd.

Actors, music artists, political commentators and basketball legends witnessed the first All-Star Game for Dallas Mavericks 20-year-old wunderkind Luka Doncic.

Who was Doncic’s favorite celebrity sitting courtside?

“Cardi B,” he said with a smile.

The platinum-selling rapper and her husband Offset, from the rap group Migos, left the game moments before Doncic admitted his fandom.

After the game, Doncic talked about seeing so many recognizable faces.

“There’s so many famous people on the courtside, I was checking all of them,” he said. “It was fun to see. Amazing.”

It’s unclear if Doncic’s answer was the result of recency bias.

He met 44th U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday morning. Then on Friday night, he met with basketball legend Michael Jordan but forgot to take a picture with the great.

Perhaps, the Mavs All-Star is human after all.

