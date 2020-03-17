AUSTIN, Texas — Former UT Longhorn and Brooklyn Nets all star forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania's report came after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the virus.

Charania took to Twitter when Durant's test came back positive.

RELATED: LeBron James reacts after NBA suspends season for coronavirus: ‘What we really need to cancel is 2020’

NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

"Durant says he is feeling fine: 'Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this,'" Charania tweeted.

Wojnarowski's original report said the Nets tested the players upon returning from San Francisco.

"Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms, Wojnarowski tweeted.

These reports come after the NBA suspended its season on March 11. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive. Donovan Mitchell, Gobert's Jazz teammate, also tested positive.

NETS FULL STATEMENT:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: