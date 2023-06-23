Cason Wallace honors Dallas neighborhood with NBA Draft suit

Wallace, a Richardson native, is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder after being drafted No. 10 by the Mavericks, but then was sent to OKC in a trade.

DALLAS — Dallas native Cason Wallace was selected No. 10 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks but was then sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a trade.

As he took the stage when his name was called, Wallace did so donning a suit honoring the Dallas neighborhood where he grew up. The suit had "HPT" embroidered all over it, giving homage to Hamilton Park, a historic, originally all-Black neighborhood in the northern part of the city, south of Interstate 635 near Lake Highlands.

Sitting down in an interview with ESPN after being drafted, Wallace broke down the details of his draft night swag. He mentioned how the inside trim of the suit honors his family and shouted out Hamilton Park.

Richardson HS alum breaks down his #NBA Draft suit, “HPT” honoring Hamilton Park, the northern Dallas neighborhood he grew up in. Tributes on the onside trim honor his family. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/wej7GzIAyc — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) June 23, 2023

"On the inside, I got my brother ... mom, dad, me and HPT, that's the neighborhood I grew up in Dallas," Wallace said.

Hamilton Park developed following multiple bombings of Black neighborhoods in South Dallas, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The subdivision was named after Dr. Richard T. Hamilton, a Black physician and civic leader. It was dedicated in October 1953 and formally opened to residents in May 1954.

Wallace went to high school in Richardson and was a consensus five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American. He was also named the 2022 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Wallace played one season at the University of Kentucky before declaring for the NBA Draft. In his freshman season, the 6-foot, 4-inch guard made the SEC All-Freshman team, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 32 starts.