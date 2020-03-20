Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is just the latest positive test among NBA players.

The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA has doubled to 14.

"I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive," Smart announced on Twitter. "I've been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken [with] the highest of seriousness."

The Flower Mound Marcus High School product went to Oklahoma State before being drafted by the Celtics.

"I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP," Smart also wrote in his tweet.

"I'm okay, I feel fine," Smart said in the video accompanying the tweet. "I don't feel any of the symptoms. But I can't stress enough practicing social distancing, and really keep yourself away from a large group of people."

Smart used the video to remind people how to handle this virus and the best ways to prevent further spread.

"Just washing your hands. Help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself. Thank you," he said.

Smart is one of the premier defensive players in the NBA, and has been a key piece of the Celtics success in recent year. This season he's averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists per game.

The Celtics played the Utah Jazz on March 6, which as had two players test positive.

The NBA told its teams to close its training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting Friday.

The league says the shuttering will last indefinitely in the latest response to the global coronavirus pandemic. The league told teams of the new directive in a memo sent Thursday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The move comes after multiple players tested positive on Thursday. In addition to Smart, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers, two Los Angeles Lakers, and someone within the Denver Nuggets franchise also tested positive for COVID-19.

As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the “one player, one coach, one basket" rule. Now, that's not even permitted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

