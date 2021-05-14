These are the top 5 storylines you need to follow during the NBA playoffs

Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris share their top five storylines going into the NBA playoffs.

DALLAS — The NBA playoffs are approaching. In this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are sharing their top five storylines that fans should be following:

What would a title mean for the Nets and James Harden specifically?

What would a first round exit mean for Rudy Gobert?

What do the top centers (Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic) have to prove?

What happens with the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo if they lose again?

The biggest storyline around the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs: Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavericks have gone 20-15 at home. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.2.

In the last 10 games, the Mavericks have gone 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.4% shooting.

Obviously, Luka's success will be key, but the story to follow will be Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.0 rebounds and averages 20.1 points.