These are the top 5 storylines you need to follow during the NBA playoffs

DALLAS — The NBA playoffs are approaching. In this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris are sharing their top five storylines that fans should be following:
- What would a title mean for the Nets and James Harden specifically?
- What would a first round exit mean for Rudy Gobert?
- What do the top centers (Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic) have to prove?
- What happens with the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo if they lose again?
- The biggest storyline around the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs: Kristaps Porzingis.
The Mavericks have gone 20-15 at home. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.2.
In the last 10 games, the Mavericks have gone 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field.
Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.4% shooting.
Obviously, Luka's success will be key, but the story to follow will be Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.0 rebounds and averages 20.1 points.
SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Mavericks podcast is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever you listen to podcasts.