Nathan Eovaldi finishes strong May with help from Rangers bullpen

The right-hander lowered his overall ERA to a 2.42 and has emerged as the ace of the Rangers' staff.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s safe to say that Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has exceeded expectations so far in 2023.

When the Rangers signed him in late December, Eovaldi was an additional signing to shore up the Rangers’ rotation. He would be behind Jacob deGrom in the rotation and be a solid number two or three starter for the club. However, deGrom has only pitched in six games; he’s currently on the injured list and is not expected back for another 2-3 weeks, according to Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy.

Now, Eovaldi has not only emerged as the pitching staff’s ace in deGrom’s absence, he is also one of the best starters in the American League and is in line to lead the Rangers to a possible playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Rangers wherever you get your podcasts!

On the latest episode of the Locked On Rangers podcast, host Brice Paterik discussed Eovaldi’s recent outing against the Tigers, a rare instance when the bullpen had to come to Eovaldi’s rescue. His first point was that the bullpen had been having issues lately and that it felt funny even to say that five shutout innings from Eovaldi weren’t good enough.

If you look back at Eovaldi’s May, before yesterday’s outing, his shortest outing was a seven-inning performance in which he gave up three runs to the Braves and lost the game. Other than that, Eovaldi had been cruising throughout the month. He had one complete game and another game that was one out short of a complete game.

On Monday, Eovaldi only gave up four hits and struck out four, but he was up to 95 pitches when he was removed from the game before the start of the sixth inning. Paterik said, “Eovaldi only going five in this one was concerning.” He also had three walks in those five innings.

After Eovaldi exited the game, a combination of Brock Burke, Jonathan Hérnandez, and José LeClerc shut down the Tigers for four innings.

Eovaldi said about his performance via MLB.com, “I was definitely a little frustrated with my mechanics and, I think, just my misses in general.” He added, “I didn't feel like I was really attacking the zone and attacking the hitters the way I have been able to lately. At the end of the day, we were able to put zeros on the board, but at times I was just getting more frustrated with the competitiveness of that side of it.”

Eovaldi did work out of early trouble. He loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second inning. He walked Spencer Torkelson and Nick Maton back-to-back, then gave up a single to Akil Baddoo but then got Eric Hasse to ground into a force out at home and ended the inning with a double play ball that kept the Tigers from scoring.

When May began, Eovaldi had just pitched a complete game shutout against the New York Yankees, was 3-3 overall, and lowered his ERA to 3.93. Now that May is over for him, his ERA is down to 2.42, and his record is 7-4.

Eovaldi has stepped it up when the Rangers have needed him, and for one day at the end of May, his bullpen stepped up for him when he needed them. And that’s what winning teams do, and as we approach June, the Texas Rangers are still in first place in the American League West division, and Nathan Eovaldi, for now, is their ace.