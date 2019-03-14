NORMAN, Okla. — Kyler Murray didn't run the 40-yard dash. He wasn't measured at 5'10" again. He didn't have his hand measured. He didn't pump out reps at 225 pounds on the bench press.

He was weighed. And he threw the football.

And that was enough.

Murray threw 66 passes at Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday, looking sharp while completing an impressive 60 of those passes. Yes, it was against air -- but the velocity, accuracy, and precision of his throws was what scouts noted most, and what figures to land him as the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Scout and personnel folks around the league expect it. Fans expect it. Media expects it.

What's not fully clear... is just which team it is that will select him at that #1 spot. For more on that, watch the video above.