McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

More than 50 McLaren owners were on hand to showcase their supercars at the new headquarters.

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday.

The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S.

The North American headquarters has moved to a high-tech industrial park in Coppell after being previously stationed in downtown New York City.

WFAA attended the opening, where more than 50 McLaren owners were on hand to showcase their supercars at the new headquarters.

The campus includes features such as an entertainment room with McLaren art, memorabilia and awards, a presentation room with a 12’ by 8’ screen that is motorized to rise and fall to reveal a featured vehicle, and a workshop utilized for maintenance and as a training facility for mechanics, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The headquarters is located at 1405 S. Belt Line Road.

