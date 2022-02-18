Formula 1 will race at Circuit of the Americas for 5 more years

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012.

AUSTIN, Texas — Good news, F1 fans: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) announced Feb. 18 that Formula 1 will race at the track for five more years.

According to COTA, the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is the highest-grossing weekend in Austin. The five-year extension will keep F1 at COTA until 2026.

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012. Since then, the race has continued to see increased crowds. When the sport returned to the US last year following a break due to the pandemic, the crowds were nearly four times the number seen in 2012.

"The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas – at Circuit of The Americas – and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade," said Bobby Epstein, founding partner at COTA.

"Austin is a great city, and the track is a favorite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment," said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

This year's F1 race will be held at COTA from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23. Tickets for the 2022 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix on Oct. 21 through Oct. 23, went on sale on Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. CST.

On Wednesday afternoon, COTA said all reserve seating had sold out, with only limited general admission, camping and shared hospitality remaining.

After bus cancellations and complaints about long lines at last year's event, COTA said it will make changes to the 2022 event to improve fan access.

"By reducing on-site parking, lowering race-day attendance capacity, eliminating distant shuttle lots, adding more than 100 buses and obtaining dedicated bus lanes, event access will be greatly improved," COTA said in a release. "Expanded operations from the nearby airport lots, along with a new shuttle system from the Travis County Expo Center and a dedicated bus lane on the recently expanded Elroy Road will reduce shuttle times and traffic."

COTA said it is also working with a new shuttle provider that specializes in major event operations.

The racetrack said its food vendor will be increasing the number of concession transaction points, ensuring more food stands also carry drinks, "correcting a significant 2021 shortcoming." It said more "grab-and-go" options will reduce wait times.

