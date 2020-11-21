More details revealed about DFW's newest pro sports team

The Panther City Lacrosse Club will play home games at the newly constructed Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting in the 2021-22 season.

The new professional lacrosse team in Fort Worth set to start play in November 2021 will be known as the Panther City Lacrosse Club, the team announced Tuesday.

The franchise unveiled the team name and purple/red color scheme Tuesday after previously announcing in July it would become the 14th member of the National Lacrosse League. The Panther City Lacrosse Club represents a second shot at professional lacrosse for North Texas, as the Dallas Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse ceased operation in February after just two seasons.

"For nearly 150 years Fort Worth has proudly owned the Panther City moniker," President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a prepared statement. Bibb is also CEO of the Dallas Wings, the region's local WNBA franchise. Bill Cameron, lead owner of the Wings franchise, will be majority owner of the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

"By naming the team the Panther City Lacrosse Club we unabashedly lean into that history and celebrate our thriving city and the people who make the 13th-largest municipality in the United States feel like the best small town in America," Bibb added.