Monday Night Field Goals: Cowboys, Giants in a low-scoring primetime duel

Jason Peters made his Cowboys debut in the second quarter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There's a reason why fans of the 28 other NFL teams cannot stand when two NFC East squads are featured in primetime.

Because the games, usually, are painful to watch.

Monday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants from MetLife Stadium has, so far, lived up to the hype pain.

Three combined field goals has the Cowboys with a slight edge at halftime, 6-3.

Led by running backs Ezekiel Elliott (55 yards) and Tony Pollard (71 rush yards), the Cowboys offense has moved the ball well across midfield -- only to stall out in the red zone (0 for 2).

Penalties (and dropped passes from receiver CeeDee Lamb) continue to plague the Cowboys as they got flagged five times in the first half.

Perhaps it's the jitters of their first NFL road game but rookie left tackle Tyler Smith and rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot were each penalized twice on offense.

Cowboys left guard Matt Farniok started the game and was penalized for holding, which killed Dallas' opening drive and ultimately forced them to punt.

In the second quarter, Farniok was replaced by veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters who was elevated to the 53-man roster earlier on Thursday.

On Peters' first play as a Cowboy, Pollard ran between Smith and Peters for a 46-yard gain.