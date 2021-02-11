Braves crush Astros 7-0 in Game 6 en route to World Series title

The Astros couldn't get anything going on a night the Braves connected on a trio of longballs. Atlanta won the Series 4-2.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected for longballs.

Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title, about 9 1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at 86.

The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.

The Braves sent Max Fried to the mound on a full five days rest. Astros rookie Luis Garcia started on three days rest.

Atlanta 7, Houston 0

Freddie Freeman homered to add another run for the Braves in the seventh inning.

Atlanta 6, Houston 0

Freddie Freeman doubled home Jorge Soler in the top of the fifth to add another run to the Braves' ledger.

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to give the Braves a 5-0 lead.

Atlanta 3, Houston 0

Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer to left to give the Braves a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Houston 0, Atlanta 0

The Astros got their first two runners on in the bottom of the first inning but Fried worked out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.

Houston 0, Atlanta 0

Garcia worked a clean first inning, sitting the Braves down in order. He got some help from Kyle Tucker with this diving catch on Eddie Rosario.

First pitch/Play ball call

Mattress Mack accompanied Houston's "Rally Nuns" for the first pitch while Travis Scott made the "Play Ball" call before the game.

National anthem

Award-winning country music artist and songwriter Carly Pearce sang the national anthem.

Award winning country music recording artist and songwriter Carly Pearce sang tonight's national anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tt8V4LWtiD — Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2021

Fans geared up for Game 6

Fans showed up early and showed their spirit on signs and their clothes.

Here's what it looked like at the Juice Box hours before the first pitch.

Gates at Minute Maid Park are about to open at 4 pm. At 3:58 pm… the #WorldSeries sign game is already strong! #khou11 SHE FLEW IN FROM MAUI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7IyZpmeqCZ — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 2, 2021

Rally nuns are back!

Hey, Astros fans! We have some great news that'll help you breathe just a little easier as we head to Game 6 of the World Series.

The "Rally Nuns" will be in attendance! And that's not all, one of the "Rally Nuns" will be throwing out the first pitch.

A nun from the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province will be throwing out the first pitch at 7:09 p.m.

If you can't get enough of the "Rally Nuns," you can head over to the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway for "Rally Nuns" t-shirts.

Get your Rally Nuns shirt at Gallery Furniture 6006 N. Freeway right now! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/FEwEkFfvL4 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 2, 2021

