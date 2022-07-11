Houston hospital patients celebrate Astros World Series parade in their own way

They might not have been able to be at the parade in person, but the rehabbing patients at TIRR Memorial Hermann found their own way to celebrate the championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Downtown Houston was flooded with Astros fans on Monday, but many weren't able to make it.

But some patients at Memorial Hermann weren't going to let anything stop them from celebrating the second World Series title in franchise history.

Rico Alvarenga never thought blowing up balloons would help him heal.

“Somebody that I was working with shot me twice. Shot me through my hand and through my back,” he said.

He's a patient at TIRR Memorial Hermann and his therapy on Monday helped him focus on his fingers.

“Just trying to get my finger to hold it (the balloon) because right now my pressure is not there as much,” he said.

The balloons are now hanging up as decoration. The facility is decked out ahead of its big World Series parade.

“It’s not only, like, the fun aspect and getting their mind kind of off psychologically what’s going on in their lives, but it’s also, we’re working on therapy while we’re doing all of these things, so it’s a win-win for everyone, really,” occupational therapist Haley Smith said.

Since patients weren't able to go to the parade in person, the rehab facility decided to bring the parade to them, complete with candy, balloons and happiness. The celebration served up more than just a smile.

“It also gets our patients to do things like practice driving their wheelchairs ... practice propelling. Some of them will be, like, trying to throw stuff and maybe they don’t have good coordination,” Smith said.

On top of blowing up balloons, Alvarenga's job was also to hold the flag -- another exercise to help his rehabbing hand.

It was a parade of patients who have a lot in common with the team they're celebrating. Their goals may be different, but their resilience is the same.