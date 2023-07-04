Struggling Padres designate veteran slugger Nelson Cruz for assignment

The Padres signed the seven-time All-Star during the offseason to be the DH and add clubhouse leadership.

SAN DIEGO — The struggling San Diego Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Cruz, playing on a $1 million, one-year contract, was batting .245 with a .283 on-base percentage. He had five homers and 23 RBIs.

Texas Rangers fans will remember Cruz for playing a key role in getting the franchise to two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. But, of course, fans will also remember his infamous defensive gaffe during Game 6 of the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres now reportedly have seven days to trade Cruz or else they'll have to waive him.

The Padres came into the season with World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series last season, but have struggled offensively and are mired in fourth place in the NL West, seven games under .500 and 11 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.