A newly-released pair of renderings show the North Plaza outside what will become Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new retractable-roof stadium, three weeks ahead of its opening.

The outdoor space, adjacent to the “Arlington Backyard” and the Texas Live! entertainment district, will also be the north entrance to the new ballpark upon its completion in 2020.

The two-and-a-half-acre North Plaza will include a fountain capable of a variety of water shows, as well as six media towers that can be individually programed, according to the Rangers.

Texas Live! is set to open Thursday, August 9.

Renderings of the North Plaza outside what will become Globe Life Field. Photo: Texas Rangers

Globe Life Field, set to open in March of 2020, covers 13 acres of space adjacent to Texas Live! Ground-to-roof glass panels will make up the north side of the ballpark, so fans at Texas Live! will be able to see the goings-on inside.

Construction began on Globe Life Field last September. As of Thursday, precast concrete risers had been put in place for the seating bowl and structural steel work was complete for the Rangers’ office building, the team said.

© 2018 WFAA