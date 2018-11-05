Rangers fans tuning in to the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners next Wednesday will have a historic viewing experience.

To watch it, you’ll have to fire up your Facebook account. The May 16 game will be available exclusively on Facebook Watch.

Facebook Watch, the social network’s own on-demand video streaming service, has a partnership with Major League Baseball that gives Facebook the rights to exclusively stream one weekday afternoon game each week.

The game won’t be available on its regular broadcast form on Fox Sports Southwest or digitally on MLB.TV or the MLB At Bat app. The usual radio broadcast will be available.

The viewing platform may be unfamiliar, but Rangers fans will see a familiar face on the live stream. Former Ranger Colby Lewis, who pitched for Texas from 2002-2004 and again from 2010-2016, will provide color commentary for the broadcast.

He’ll be joined by play-by-play man Rich Waltz and co-analyst Harold Reynolds.

First pitch on May 16 is slated for 2:40 p.m.

How to watch the game – Reminder, a Facebook account is required

Using a computer or desktop

Go to www.facebook.com/MLBLiveGames

Scroll down to see the video automatically playing (if the game is in progress). If the game has not started, no video will be playing (but a post has already been made that will show the video feed).

Using your smartphone

Download and/or launch the Facebook app. Search for "MLB Live" in the search bar at the top. Click on the MLB Live page. Scroll down and you will see the video automatically playing (if the game is in progress). If the game has not started, no video will be playing (but a post has already been made that will show the video feed).

Using your TV

Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device. You can check the supported devices listing here.

Search for "MLB Live."

