Rangers seek to halt slide in first half finale at Washington

The Texas Rangers could use a break but they won’t get one just yet as they complete the first half with a series against the National League’s Washington Nationals.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to the final series of the first half before a visibly exhausted Texas Rangers team takes the All-Star break to rest and recharge.

Even though six Rangers will be going to Seattle to participate in the All-Star game, they’ll play for maybe two to three innings before giving way to their peers, which would still qualify as respite for a club currently at the tail end of enduring 17 games in 17 days and 30 games in their last 31 days.

Until the players take off for a little R & R, the Rangers have one more hurdle to climb, facing the National League East’s last place team, the Washington Nationals.

Where Washington’s coming from

It doesn’t feel like too long ago that the Washington Nationals were playoff contenders. Truth be told, it’s been four years since the Nats won the World Series in seven games against the Houston Astros, finishing out a contention window that had lasted for seven years on the highest of high notes.

Since then, Washington has finished in last place in the AL East every year, including finishing 46 games behind the 101-game winning Atlanta Braves last year. This season, the only team worse than the 34-53 Nationals in the National League are the 33-55 Colorado Rockies of the NL West.

More recently, the Nats are closing out their first half of the season at home and just got swept in a four-game set by the recently dynamic Cincinnati Reds. Before this homestand, the Nationals had won three series in a row on the road, where they have played significantly better.

It was even a difficult trip travel wise for Washington, as they went across the country to face Seattle and San Diego before crossing back towards home to play the neighboring Philadelphia Phillies. Following that road trip, the Nationals are now 21-22 away from home.

Within the District itself? Washington is just 13-27. Despite a higher batting average (.264) at Nationals Park than on the road (.257), the Nats are scoring just under four runs per game at home and just under five runs on the road.

The Washington starters have also been worse at home than on the road, allowing a full run on average more at home than away from Washington.

The Nationals are also the third worst fielding team in the National League. Pair all of that with a very young and inexperienced team (only three position players and two pitchers have played longer than five years), and you have a Nationals team fighting for a top draft pick.

Things to watch for

Game 89: 6:05 PM CT - LHP Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs. RHP Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Game 90: 3:05 PM CT - LHP Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.70 ERA)

Game 91: 11:05 AM CT - RHP Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.13 ERA)

Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy had announced before the series finale at Boston that Martin Perez would not pitch again in the first half. Spot starter Cody Bradford has been elevated to start things off in Washington, with Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning pitching the other two games of the series.

Bruce Bochy just said on 105.3 The Fan that we will be seeing more of Cody Bradford possibly even as a starter.

"You could see that happening real soon, to be honest, it does give those guys added rest" #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/Baaf84TDFt — Kane McCutchen (@Kane_McCutchen6) July 5, 2023

Bradford, whose sole purpose on the big league team is to help give the regular rotation some rest, has started in four games this season and made two relief appearances. Outside of his big league debut against the mighty Braves, Bradford has done his job in his role, pitching in 16 ⅔ innings with a 3.24 ERA with opponents hitting just .190 off of him. He’s struck out 21 against 5 walks.

Heaney, meanwhile, is coming off of a good outing against the Astros, a performance that counted as a big one, even though the Rangers would end up losing the game. He went five innings and allowed no runs on three hits while striking out eight.

The start before, though, against Detroit, Heaney gave up six runs in 5 ⅔ innings. That’s been the story for Heaney in a first half filled with inconsistencies, and the lefty would like to finish with a strong outing before the break.

Dunning will close out a memorable first half. Even during his slight lull after coming back from the paternity list, Dunning has been one of the most valuable pieces in Bochy’s arsenal. In eleven starts and eight relief appearances, Dunning has posted a 2.61 ERA. He’s allowed just five home runs all season, all in June, and most recently pitched against the Red Sox in a winning effort, allowing one earned run in six innings.

The Nationals will send righties Trevor Williams and Jake Irvin with lefty Patrick Corbin to face the Rangers.

Williams, who pitched most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, has been marred by Heaney-like inconsistencies all season. Williams has gone as many as six innings in a start and as few as 2 ⅓ innings, giving up anywhere from three to five runs. Most recently, he recorded a win against the Phillies, pitching five innings and allowing three runs.

Irvin, the right-handed rookie, who was the Nationals 4th round pick in 2018, will start the second game of the series. Irvin’s story is that he has pitched much better since a skipped start at the beginning of June.

Starting out his career, Irvin posted a 5.81 ERA in his first seven outings, with nearly a 1-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and a 1.68 WHIP. After a skipped start, Irvin has recorded a 3.18 ERA with a 2.5-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and a 1.15 WHIP. Irvin lacked run support in his last outing, against the Reds, where he pitched six strong innings of three-run ball and walked just one, but with Washington taking the loss.

Veteran Patrick Corbin finishes out the first half for the Nationals, having shown flashes of the brilliance that made him a coveted free agent starter ahead of the 2019 season after fronting the rotation for the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, with several troubled seasons in Washington under his belt, Corbin surrendered six runs in a losing effort against the Reds on Independence Day. Corbin also gave up 16 runs and 33 hits over the four starts that preceded a scoreless outing against the Mariners back on June 28.

Patrick Corbin delivered a gem pic.twitter.com/9TnRHxv55n — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 28, 2023

Coming off of a poor showing against another last place team in Boston, the Rangers could really use something strong to close out the first half. They are limping to the All-Star break, with the offense and bullpen suffering some very painful games in the last 4-5 weeks and the starters trying their best to give the team a chance but with the tread on their tires wearing thin.