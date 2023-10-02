The Rangers-Rays Game 1 pitching matchup is set

​It's not confirmed who the Rangers will start on the mound in Game 2 or in an if-necessary Game 3, but Nathan Eovaldi and Dane Dunning are the likely candidates.

DALLAS — The pitching matchup for Tuesday's Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series is set.

The Texas Rangers will send lefty Jordan Montgomery to the hill opposite the Tampa Bay Rays' right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

The Rangers confirmed Monday afternoon that Montgomery will start Game 1, as expected. Montgomery last pitched Thursday night in Seattle, throwing six innings of one-run ball.

Montgomery has starred for the Rangers since they acquired him at the July trade deadline, carrying a 2.79 ERA across 67.2 innings pitched for Texas -- including a near-flawless 0.67 ERA in his last four starts of the season.

Glasnow has been solid for the Rays in 2023. But he had an up-and-down September, throwing a 4.86 ERA across 33.1 innings.

It's not confirmed who the Rangers will start on the mound in Game 2 or in an if-necessary Game 3. But Nathan Eovaldi and Dane Dunning seem the Rangers' likely starting candidates for those games.

Here's where the pitching matchups stand, so far:

Game 1

Texas LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs. Tampa Bay RHP Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53 ERA)

Game 2

Texas TBD vs. Tampa Bay RHP Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA)

Game 3

Texas TBD vs. Tampa Bay TBD