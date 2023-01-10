One of the newest Rangers has been among their best. And he'll get the ball in Game 1.

Jordan Montgomery might be the Rangers' least-tenured starter, but he's been their most reliable.

DALLAS — Jordan Montgomery is the Rangers' least-tenured starting pitcher, at least in a Texas uniform.

But he also might be their most important.

Montgomery, a tall left-hander who was acquired by the Texas Rangers in a trade at the deadline, has provided the steadiest hand in the club's injured rotation.

And he'll get the ball Tuesday, when the Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card series on WFAA.

Max Scherzer got the headlines when the Rangers traded for him in late July. But it was the move to land Montgomery from the Cardinals that has proved to have the most benefit for Texas.

Montgomery, whose nickname is "Gumby," has carried a 2.79 ERA across 67.2 innings pitched for Texas, including a near-flawless 0.67 ERA in his last four starts of the season.

Texas is expected to start Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2 and possibly Dane Dunning on short rest in an if-necessary Game 3. Both Eovaldi and Dunning have starred for Texas at various moments this season. But Eovaldi is coming off an extended injury, and Dunning would be throwing on four days of rest.

If Texas wants its best shot at the 99-win Rays, it might have to come Tuesday with Montgomery on the bump.

Here's what you need to know about the lefty:

Where is Jordan Montgomery from?

Montgomery, 30, was born and raised in Sumter, South Carolina. He played in college at the University of South Carolina. The New York Yankees drafted Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Who has he played for?

Montgomery debuted in the majors for the Yankees in 2017 with a tidy 3.88 ERA in 155.1 innings. He stayed with New York for the next four-plus seasons until he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. The Yankees traded Montgomery for outfielder Harrison Bader.

How did he end up in Texas?

The Rangers traded for Montgomery at the July trade deadline, sending prospects Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese and reliever John King. The Rangers also got reliever Chris Stratton in the deal.

What is Montgomery's pitch arsenal?

Montgomery works with a stable of five pitches: A sinker, a changeup, a curveball, a four-seams fastball and a cutter.

Montgomery's most frequently used pitch is the sinker, which he's thrown around 43% of the time, according to MLB Statcast.

What is Montgomery's contract?