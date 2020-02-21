ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on tickets for the 2020 season.

The team announced Friday that all single-game tickets, except for the home opener, will go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 6.

Details on tickets for the March 31 home opener will be announced at a later date, according to a news release.

The tickets that go on sale soon include all 80 regular-season home games and two exhibition games. The exhibition games are scheduled for March 23 and 24.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Southeast Box Office, which is located off Stadium Drive on the Eastside of Globe Life Field.

Tickets are also available online or by phone.

Similar to last season, Grandstand tickets cost $9 for adults and $6 for children. Those tickets must be purchased in person at Globe Life Field.

Beginning March 6, the ticket office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The Rangers started spring training on Feb. 16 in Surprise Arizona which included team workouts, drills, and fan interaction.

This is the first season the team will play in the brand new Globe Life Field Stadium.

The Rangers are also implementing a new policy allowing outside food into the ballpark if it fits inside a clear gallon-sized plastic bag. Fans can also bring sealed, non-flavored water.

Each person will be allowed to bring in one bag of food and one bottle of water.

