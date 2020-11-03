The Texas Rangers were scheduled to start their 2020 season in the state of Washington in a few weeks, against the Seattle Mariners.

They'll still play the Mariners. But it won't be in Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee made an announcement on Wednesday, banning all gatherings of more than 250 people in the Washington counties of King, Pierce and Snohomish due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, the season opener between the Rangers and Mariners will have to be moved.

The Rangers issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying they will work with the Mariners and Major League Baseball to find an alternate plan. The games were original scheduled for March 26 to 29 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, which is part of King County.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," a statement from the Mariners reads.

The Rangers say they will provide updates on the scheduling of these games as they become available.

At this time, there is no known impact on the opening of the Rangers new ballpark Globe Life Field, scheduled for March 31st against the Angels.

