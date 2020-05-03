The Texas Rangers have announced their full promotions schedule for the upcoming season.

Some of the 2020 promotion highlights include giveaways of bobbleheads, powder blue gear, fan memorabilia, hats, flags and postgame firework shows.

All single-game tickets, except for the home opener, will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. The exhibition games are scheduled for March 23 and 24.

Details for tickets on the March 31 home-opener will be released at a later date.

This year will mark the first season played at the brand-new Globe Life Field.

RELATED: Get ready: Texas Rangers single-game tickets go on sale soon

Bobblehead giveaways for first 15,000 fans at the following games:

June 13: Dairy MAX Joey Gallo All-Star Game Bobblehead

Dairy MAX Joey Gallo All-Star Game Bobblehead July 4: Globe Life 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead (all fans will receive a bobblehead this game)

Globe Life 2010 World Series First Pitch Bobblehead (all fans will receive a bobblehead this game) July 5: Nolan Ryan Beef Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead

Nolan Ryan Beef Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead July 18: TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Texas Legend Bobblehead

TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Texas Legend Bobblehead July 25: Coca-Cola/Kroger Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead

Coca-Cola/Kroger Mike Minor/Lance Lynn 200 Strikeout Dual Bobblehead Aug. 29: Coca-Cola/Albertson’s Corey Kluber Bobblehead

Coca-Cola/Albertson’s Corey Kluber Bobblehead Sept. 11: Medical City Healthcare Elvis Andrus Stealing Home Bobblehead

Shin-Soo Choo bobblehead

Texas Ragners

Powder blue theme: The Rangers will wear their new powder blue uniforms for home games on Sundays, there will be giveaways for the first 15,000 fans at the following games:

April 5: FOX Sports Southwest/Choctaw Casino & Resorts Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey T-Shirt (fans who are 14 and older only)

FOX Sports Southwest/Choctaw Casino & Resorts Joey Gallo Powder Blue Jersey T-Shirt (fans who are 14 and older only) April 12: Choctaw Casino & Resorts Rangers Powder Blue Blanket

Choctaw Casino & Resorts Rangers Powder Blue Blanket April 26: Planet Fitness Rangers Sunday Blues Socks

Planet Fitness Rangers Sunday Blues Socks May 17: Dallas Truck World Replica Power Blue Rangers Cap

Dallas Truck World Replica Power Blue Rangers Cap May 31: Whataburger Rangers Powder Blue Beach Towel

Celebrating the new ballpark: The Rangers will have three giveaways for the first 15,000 fans to commemorate their first season in Globe Life Field.

April 14: Globe Life Welcome Home Mat

Globe Life Welcome Home Mat May 30: National Car Rental Commemorative Globe Life Field Mini Bat

National Car Rental Commemorative Globe Life Field Mini Bat Aug. 28: Replica Globe Life Field

Globe Life Welcome Home Mat

Texas Rangers

Other gear: Giveaways for the first 15,000 fans who are 14 and older (except on April 3, Aug. 8 and Sept. 13)

April 3: Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap

Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap April 25: Globe Life Woodie Hoodie

Globe Life Woodie Hoodie June 14: Coca-Cola 2010 American League Champions Flag

Coca-Cola 2010 American League Champions Flag July 26: Elvis Andrus Replica White Jersey

Elvis Andrus Replica White Jersey Aug. 8: United Concordia Home Run Derby T-Shirt

United Concordia Home Run Derby T-Shirt Sept. 13: American Medical Response Captain’s Replica Vehicle

Taco Casa Replica Rangers Cap

Texas Rangers

More on WFAA: