Rangers will try to rediscover their swing with Detroit in town

The Texas Rangers welcome the Detroit Tigers in Arlington this week with the hopes that home cooking can be the cure for their recent slump at the plate.

ARLINGTON, Texas — No rest for the weary as the Texas Rangers are preparing to start their week with a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers. This will make for the second look at the Tigers this season for Texas, with this encore matchup coming from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Texas is returning home after a somewhat lackluster road trip, where, had the breaks gone their way, they could have gone 5-1 against the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, but they had to settle for a 3-3 trip instead. Now, their string of consecutive games to close out the first half includes a homestand that consists of this four-game series against Detroit and another four-gamer against the division rival Houston Astros.

Where Detroit’s coming from

It’s odd to think, but the Tigers, coming into Arlington with a 33-43 record, are third in the American League Central but as close to first place as Houston is to Texas in their respective divisions. Were Detroit in the West, they would be wedged between last place Oakland and fourth place Seattle but they are still within moderate striking distance of the division-leading Minnesota Twins as the only team in the division above .500 at 40-39. That’s the AL Central for you.

Nevertheless, it’s been a rough month of June for Detroit, as, out of 24 games played in June, they’ve won only six. Ironically, four of those victories have been against those Central-topping Twins, but they also got swept in three series in a row to start the month. The series against Texas starts a seven-game, two-city road trip.

Since these two teams last played four weeks ago in Detroit, the Tigers have been outscored 99-80. It’s the offensive production that has been a problem, as they’ve slashed just .224/.287/.371 this month, are fifth worst in the AL in strikeouts in that time with 200, and have drawn the seventh fewest walks in the AL at 63.

Outfielder Riley Greene, who was on his way to having a breakout year, played two of the games against the Rangers with a stress reaction in his left fibula and has been on the injured

list ever since. Before going on the injured list on May 31st, Greene had played in 52 games and was slashing .296/.362/.443.

The Tigers have also been without their best starter, Eduardo Rodriguez. The lefty went on the injured list at the end of last month with a left index finger injury. Before going down to injury, Rodriguez had been 4-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 games, with a 0.98 WHIP and with opponents hitting just .247 off him.

Righty Matt Manning has also been on the injured list since early in the year with a fractured foot; his absence means that Detroit is going to be using a spot starter or a bullpen game on Tuesday. Texas will also miss Alex Faedo this time around; the Rangers faced him last time in Detroit, but the righty has been out with middle finger discomfort since June 3rd. Texas roughed up Faedo to the tune of six runs on six hits over 4 ⅓ innings.

Things to watch for

● Game 78: 7:05 PM CT - LHP Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.37 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA)

● Game 79: 7:05 PM CT - TBD vs. LHP Martin Perez (7-3, 4.38 ERA)

● Game 80: 7:05 PM CT - LHP Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA) vs. RHP Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.76 ERA)

● Game 81: 1:05 PM CT - RHP Reese Olson (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Gray (6-3, 2.89 ERA)

As mentioned before, Detroit is throwing a spot starter or a bullpen game on Tuesday. On Monday, lefties Matthew Boyd and Andrew Heaney will face each other. Boyd drew a loss the last time these two teams met, surrendering five runs over 6+ innings of work – 4 of those runs were driven in by Corey Seager and the Rangers shut out the Tigers that day.

Since then, Boyd has a 4.91 ERA over his last four outings, but most recently went six innings against the Royals, giving up just two runs in a win. Heaney missed the Tigers last time around and has had an up and down June, with in his last start on the positive side as he gave up only two runs in 5 ⅔ innings against the White Sox.

Martin Perez will go against Detroit on Tuesday, coming off of one of his better starts of the year. The 2022 All-Star threw seven innings of two-run ball against the White Sox, breaking a string of poor road starts. Now Perez comes back home, where he has a 1.71 ERA, with opponents hitting just .229 against him.

On Wednesday, Dane Dunning will match up against Joey Wentz. Dunning had a good outing against the Yankees on Friday, going a season-high 7+ innings while giving up just two runs on 87 pitches. The last time Dunning faced Detroit, it was his first start off of the paternity list. In

that game, the righty gave up three runs for the first time all season, getting knocked around for seven hits in five innings and Texas didn’t offer him much run support, losing 3-2.

Wentz was the starter that day and saw a lot of traffic on the basepaths through his 4 ⅓ innings of work. He only gave up one run, though, as the Rangers were in the early stages of their recent drought with runners on base. Since then, though, Wentz has pitched in four games and has logged a 5.40 ERA, even being called upon to be a piggy-back starter to Will Vest against Arizona.

Keep an eye on the Texas bullpen, as well. The plan for the Rangers’ starters could change, especially with Thursday’s starter still officially listed as TBD. If the Rangers stick to their rotation, Jon Gray would be in line to make the start in the finale but Texas could opt to push their starters back a day as Cody Bradford is available.

Bradford has not pitched in a week and a half, and it would not behoove the Rangers to keep him without action until possibly the Houston series this weekend. If Texas is going to give their starters a break and insert Bradford for a spot start, this is the series to do it.

Reliever Brock Burke has also not pitched since June 19th against the White Sox. While he got up and warmed up in the Sunday finale against New York, he did not get in the game. Over his last eight appearances, totaling 10.1 innings, Burke has given up just two runs and struck out nine but he appears to be below others in the pecking order for high leverage innings right now.

John King is up in the Rangers bullpen for the 8th. Not Brock Burke. Burke told me today there is nothing wrong with him.



This may be why King, not Burke in Yankee Stadium:



King: 64.6% ground ball rate

Burke: 37.9% ground ball rate — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) June 25, 2023

Bruce Bochy used John King twice in late-inning situations during the Yankees series and the lefty blew saves for the Rangers both times. Yerry Rodriguez was recalled with Jose Leclerc hitting the IL and he gave up the go-ahead hits against the Yankees in his only appearance.

Grant Anderson might not be available until Tuesday after throwing two innings of relief on Saturday, and Josh Sborz made an appearance on Sunday, going 1.1 innings. Anderson and Sborz have been relied on heavily in recent weeks.

Bochy has a reputation for being a good bullpen manager, and over the next 11 games that led into the All-Star break, that expertise is going to be key. But does he have enough pieces to work with?