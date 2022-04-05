Rangers positional preview: Texas hopes for progress from starting pitching

The Texas Rangers have arms on the way from the farm but the rotation could be the downfall of the big league squad in the meantime.

DALLAS — The 2022 season marks the 50th year that the Texas Rangers have been in Arlington, TX. The 2022 season also marks the 50th year that the Rangers come into a season with question marks in their starting rotation.

While the Rangers spent $500 million on an All-Star middle infield to help lay the foundation to turn around a franchise that lost 102 games in 2021, the starting pitching that ranked third-worst in baseball with an ERA of 5.33 provides a roadblock to contending in the immediate future.

That isn’t to say that the Rangers are devoid of talent on the mound, however. And that talent was enhanced when Texas inked 30-year-old right-hander Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal over the winter.

It’s perhaps easy to forget that Gray was a part of the offseason spending spree with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien grabbing the headlines, but Gray is a 10-or-more game winner in four of his six full big league seasons, all with the Colorado Rockies, where his career 9.2 K/9 rate ranks among the best among active pitchers.

Jon Gray's Nasty Breaking Balls. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/NkoW1wTGcn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2022

Announced Opening Day starter Gray will be looking to take a step forward now that he’s escaped the launching pad that is Coors Field. Though he will front the rotation in 2022, Gray is not yet considered an elite starter, rather a solid one with upside. Texas is clearly buying that potential and is surely anticipating improvement out of the No. 3 overall pick from the 2013 MLB Draft.

Behind Gray is a familiar face with left-hander Martin Perez returning to Texas on a one-year deal. The Rangers signed Perez out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old in 2007 and Perez remained in the organization until after the 2018 season. In seven big league seasons in Texas, Perez won 43 games with an ERA of 4.63 in 761 ⅓ innings.

After a season in Minnesota, and two in Boston, Perez returns still just 31 years old and is coming off a career high 7.7 K/9 rate with the Red Sox. While Perez doesn’t appear to be a long term solution, he can fill a role as a veteran innings-eater.

After Perez is a pitcher that the Rangers are counting on to be a part of the future with RHP Dane Dunning entering his second full big league season. Dunning was brought to Texas in the trade that sent ace Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox before the 2021 season. In Dunning’s first season, the 2016 first-rounder won five games and had an ERA of 4.51 in 117 ⅔ innings spanning 25 starts.

Importantly, Dunning was limited in his innings and pitch totals as 2021 was his first full season after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2019. Dunning should be unleashed to go full bore in 2022 and the Rangers are hoping that the 27-year-old displays a steady amount of forward momentum.

One pitcher riding momentum is lefty Taylor Hearn who will start the home opener for Texas on April 11. Hearn came to Texas in the trade that sent reliever Keone Kela to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline in 2018. A starting pitching prospect, the Royse City, TX native Hearn was moved to the bullpen in 2020 where he had a successful 14-game stint with the Rangers.

Still in the bullpen in 2021, Hearn eventually worked his way back into the rotation by mid-August last season and had mixed results but showed enough that the Rangers were willing to give him a chance to earn a spot as a starter in the spring. Hearn impressed in his outings in Arizona and will start the season in the rotation.

While Hearn was a favorite to win a job in the rotation, the fifth spot was wide open. While the Rangers kept a seat warm for Clayton Kershaw to bump everyone down a spot, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ legend decided to return to California which forced Texas to sift through their options to round out the starting staff.

Ultimately, after a stellar camp this spring, the Rangers have given the job to right-hander Spencer Howard. Howard, a top 50 prospect in baseball a year ago, was traded to Texas as part of the deal that sent Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy to the Philadelphia Phillies last summer. After a rough time in his initial big league auditions with the Phillies, the Rangers spent the rest of the year trying to get Spencer sorted out and back on track.

In eight starts with Texas, Howard had an ugly 9.70 ERA as he worked through consistency issues with his delivery that plagued him from his days in Philly. The Rangers never stopped believing in the talent that earned the 25-year-old high marks in the minor leagues and now their combined efforts will be tested. If it clicks, the Rangers could end up with a boon from a pitcher who was considered one of the best young talents in the league just a year ago. But if Howard can’t find his footing in the big leagues, he might not be long for the rotation.

Howard beat out the likes of veteran Japanese import Kohei Arihara, young right-handers Glenn Otto and A.J. Alexy, and lefty Kolby Allard, who won a role in the bullpen. Otto and Alexy will be among the pitchers who should get a look if change is needed in the rotation.

Of course, there is an elephant in the room when it comes to the Rangers’ starting pitching. While it’s likely not a big part of the picture for the 2022 squad, starting pitching is quickly becoming a strength on the farm for Texas.

With the #2 pick in the draft, the Texas Rangers select Vanderbilt's stud starter, Jack Leiter!



In 18 starts this past season:

2.13 ERA, 111.0 IP, 45 BB, 179 K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pTzWabSRpI — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) July 11, 2021

Texas League Pitcher of the Year Cole Winn will start the season in Triple-A Round Rock but he could make his debut this summer. In addition, last season’s No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter has been aggressively slotted for a professional debut with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders and could be a fast riser. The Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year Owen White has been earning rave reviews in spring training and is set to be a big part of the next wave of starters for Texas.

The Rangers just have to get to a place where they can integrate their rising cache of starting pitching prospects. That will be a big story for the team in 2022. If the pitching continues to make progress both in the minors and in the majors, Texas will be in good shape to make good on their big offseason expenditures.

For now, however, the rotation is filled with question marks that stand to be the obstacle most difficult for the Rangers to overcome to contend this summer.