Here's who the Rangers are facing next in the playoffs, and when

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are advancing to the American League Division Series. And we already know who they're playing, where and when.

Texas will get the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in a series that begins Saturday in Baltimore.

The Orioles finished atop the American League with a 101-61 record, meaning they were guaranteed to host Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series against the winner of the Rangers-Rays Wild Card Series.

But unlike the Wild Card round, where the Rangers had to play solely on the road, the Rangers are guaranteed to get at least one home game against the Orioles in the ALDS, which is a best-of-five series.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers' new-ish ballpark will get its first playoff game involving the home team. (The stadium hosted playoff games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).

Game 3 will be the Rangers' first home playoff game since 2016, when they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers have not won a home playoff game since Game 5 of the 2011 World Series, when they beat the Cardinals, 4-2.

Below is the full ALDS schedule. All games will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Start times have not been announced yet.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7, at Baltimore

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8, at Baltimore

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Texas

Game 4*: Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Texas

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 13, at Baltimore

*Games 4 and 5 are if-necessary