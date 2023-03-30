Texas Rangers release Opening Day roster

The team has released the 26-man roster for 2023.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers announced last week that newly-acquired ace Jacob deGrom would start on the mound for Opening Day.

The Rangers open their season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, starting with Thursday's game at 3:05 p.m.

Predicted lineup:

Here is what the team announced on March 29:

Catchers (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

First base (1): Nathaniel Lowe

Second base (1): Marcus Semien

Shortstop (1): Corey Seager

Third base (1): Josh Jung

Outfield (4): Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Bubba Thompson, Travis Jankowski

Designated Hitter (1): Brad Miller

Bench / Utility (2): Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran

Rotation (5): Jake deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney

Bullpen (8): Dane Dunning, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, José Leclerc, Brock Burke, Will Smith, Cole Ragans, Ian Kennedy

How to watch the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The game will be available on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, as well as the radio call on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 14. Bally is the local broadcaster for most Rangers games.

In its bankruptcy announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks "will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process."

For more information about the Bally Sports bankruptcy effect, click here.